The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .206.

Call has gotten a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (7.9%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 25 of 76 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .231 AVG .180 .297 OBP .299 .351 SLG .278 9 XBH 7 3 HR 3 19 RBI 10 29/13 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

