How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brennan Bernardino on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 110 total home runs.
- Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .434.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (498 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets have hit 123 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 437 (4.5 per game).
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Mets rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bernardino makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed one inning against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mets' Carlos Carrasco (3-3) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has three quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Carrasco has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|L 3-0
|Away
|Joe Jacques
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-5
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|W 8-6
|Home
|James Paxton
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
|7/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Spencer Strider
|7/28/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Logan Webb
|7/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ross Stripling
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-10
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Lucas Giolito
|7/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Touki Toussaint
|7/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-2
|Home
|José Quintana
|Michael Kopech
|7/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Kutter Crawford
|7/22/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-6
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|James Paxton
|7/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Domingo Germán
|7/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|José Quintana
|Carlos Rodón
|7/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Josiah Gray
|7/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Patrick Corbin
