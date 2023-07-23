The Phoenix Mercury (6-15) aim to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Washington Mystics (11-10) on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: CBS

Mystics vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 86 Mercury 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-11)

Washington (-11) Computer Predicted Total: 161.3

Mystics vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 10-10-0.

This year, eight of Washington's 20 games have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are scoring 81.3 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, allowing just 79.6 points per game (third-best).

Washington has been falling short when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.2).

The Mystics are dominating when it comes to turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

The Mystics are draining 7.4 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league). They have a 33% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

The Mystics are ceding 7.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 33.1% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

So far this year, Washington has taken 66.4% two-pointers, accounting for 74.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 33.6% from beyond the arc (25.8% of the team's baskets).

