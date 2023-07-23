Mystics vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-4.5)
|156.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Mystics (-4.5)
|156.5
|-190
|+150
Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 10-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this season.
- Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- In the Mystics' 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- In the Mercury's 20 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
