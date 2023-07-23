Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .257 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (45.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.246
|AVG
|.268
|.330
|OBP
|.339
|.440
|SLG
|.518
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|28
|40/16
|K/BB
|41/15
|1
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Alexander (6-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up one hit.
