The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Luis Robert and others in this matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Gray Stats

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 19 starts this season.

Gray has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 5.0 6 3 3 5 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.

He has a .227/.301/.404 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .197/.284/.426 on the year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 100 hits with 24 doubles, 28 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.326/.565 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 100 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 32 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .289/.352/.382 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 1 at Braves Jul. 16 3-for-5 3 0 1 3 0

