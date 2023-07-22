The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez take the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 21st in MLB play with 105 total home runs.

Boston's .431 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (490 total, five per game).

The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.299).

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets have hit 123 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Mets have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 431 (4.4 per game).

The Mets have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mets rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Mets rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (5-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday, July 15 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton has recorded six quality starts this year.

Paxton enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (8-3) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics L 6-5 Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/22/2023 Mets L 5-4 Home Kutter Crawford Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away - -

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Home Max Scherzer Bobby Miller 7/18/2023 White Sox W 11-10 Home Carlos Carrasco Lucas Giolito 7/19/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Justin Verlander Touki Toussaint 7/20/2023 White Sox L 6-2 Home José Quintana Michael Kopech 7/22/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Kodai Senga Kutter Crawford 7/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Max Scherzer James Paxton 7/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Carrasco - 7/25/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Domingo Germán 7/26/2023 Yankees - Away José Quintana Carlos Rodón 7/27/2023 Nationals - Home Kodai Senga Josiah Gray 7/28/2023 Nationals - Home Max Scherzer MacKenzie Gore

