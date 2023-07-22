Nationals vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 22
The San Francisco Giants hope to break their three-game losing run against the Washington Nationals (39-58), on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59 ERA).
Nationals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- Gray (6-8 with a 3.59 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.59 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
- Gray is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season.
- Gray will look to build on a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).
- In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Josiah Gray vs. Giants
- He will face a Giants offense that ranks 13th in the league with 454 total runs scored while batting .244 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .402 slugging percentage (19th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 115 home runs (12th in the league).
- Gray has a 2.57 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP against the Giants this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .200 batting average over one appearance.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- The Giants will hand the ball to Webb (8-7) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .245.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 19th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
Logan Webb vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 408 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 87 home runs, 28th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 9-for-29 with a double and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
