On Saturday, July 22 at 7:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants (54-44) visit the Washington Nationals (39-58) at Nationals Park. Logan Webb will get the call for the Giants, while Josiah Gray will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-190). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.32 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-8, 3.59 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Nationals' matchup versus the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Giants with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 6-2 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (39.8%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 17-17 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.