Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Giants (-200). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (39.8%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 13-14 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of its 95 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-32 23-26 20-24 19-33 26-33 13-24

