Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 112 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 30th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.5%).

He has scored in 52 games this year (54.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.4%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .319 AVG .266 .352 OBP .327 .557 SLG .427 25 XBH 17 9 HR 7 31 RBI 21 41/9 K/BB 66/15 7 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings