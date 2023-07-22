Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .243 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ruiz is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 46 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 27 games this year (34.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (30.4%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.272
|OBP
|.319
|.345
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|13
|RBI
|24
|18/4
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.