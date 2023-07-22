On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .257 with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 90 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.4% of them.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (16.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), with two or more runs nine times (10.0%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .246 AVG .268 .328 OBP .339 .444 SLG .518 23 XBH 21 5 HR 10 18 RBI 28 38/16 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

