Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .208 with nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- In 54.1% of his 74 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.7% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.4% of his games this season (24 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.236
|AVG
|.180
|.300
|OBP
|.299
|.346
|SLG
|.278
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|28/12
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (8-7) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1).
