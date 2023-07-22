The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Call is hitting .208 with nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

In 54.1% of his 74 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.7% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.4% of his games this season (24 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 35 GP 39 .236 AVG .180 .300 OBP .299 .346 SLG .278 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 28/12 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings