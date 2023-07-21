On Friday, July 21, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (54-43) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (38-58) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (4-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (2-5, 5.11 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 26 out of the 48 games, or 54.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 11-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Nationals have come away with 34 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 25 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

