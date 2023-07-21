Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 15 against the Cardinals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .255.
  • Chavis has had a base hit in 12 of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Chavis has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this season.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.200 AVG .290
.200 OBP .353
.200 SLG .419
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 2
7/0 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Wood (4-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing batters.
