Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Lane Thomas (.234 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 74 of 95 games this season (77.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (31.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.315
|AVG
|.266
|.349
|OBP
|.327
|.541
|SLG
|.427
|24
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|40/9
|K/BB
|66/15
|7
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wood (4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.53 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
