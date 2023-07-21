The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Ruiz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with two homers in his last outings.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (24 of 78), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .237 AVG .248 .273 OBP .319 .341 SLG .442 10 XBH 14 2 HR 9 12 RBI 24 18/4 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings