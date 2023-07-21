Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Meneses (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 63 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (37.1%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 31 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.291
|AVG
|.267
|.330
|OBP
|.311
|.425
|SLG
|.361
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|25
|39/11
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wood (4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.