Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 21.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (9-3) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (7-5).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

Chicago is 17-12 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with 460 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 10-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (461 total).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 16 Red Sox L 11-5 Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford July 17 Nationals L 7-5 Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore July 18 Nationals W 17-3 Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin July 19 Nationals W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams July 20 Cardinals L 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz July 21 Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty July 22 Cardinals - Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas July 23 Cardinals - Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery July 25 @ White Sox - Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint July 26 @ White Sox - Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech July 27 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas

Cardinals Schedule