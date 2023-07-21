C.J. Abrams and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .254.

Abrams has had a hit in 53 of 86 games this season (61.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (24.4%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has driven home a run in 23 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .270 AVG .239 .321 OBP .284 .419 SLG .409 14 XBH 15 4 HR 4 13 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 40/5 10 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings