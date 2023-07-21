Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Alex Call (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .210 with nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (26.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (24 of 73), with two or more runs six times (8.2%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.242
|AVG
|.180
|.307
|OBP
|.299
|.355
|SLG
|.278
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/12
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.53 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
