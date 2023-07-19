Brittney Sykes' Washington Mystics (11-8) and the Indiana Fever (5-15) square off at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Wednesday, July 19, starting at 11:30 AM ET.

Washington defeated Seattle 93-86 in its last game. Sykes led the way with 26 points and three steals, followed by Shatori Walker-Kimbrough with 16 points. Led by Aliyah Boston with 23 points and nine rebounds last time out, Indiana lost 95-87 versus New York.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-135 to win)

Mystics (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+110 to win)

Fever (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-1.5)

Mystics (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and Monumental

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics own a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 78.6 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank seventh with 81.3 points scored per contest.

Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.5 rebounds per game, but it is allowing 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Mystics haven't posted many assists this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.5 assists per contest.

Washington is playing well when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.6 per contest).

The Mystics rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.2 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, Washington is seventh in the WNBA. It is allowing a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Mystics score 9.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (86.3 at home, 76.8 on the road), but are allowing 0.8 fewer points per home game compared to road games (78.2 at home, 79 on the road).

At home, Washington averages 33.1 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 34.7, while on the road it averages 33.8 per game and allows 36.8.

On average, the Mystics rack up more assists at home than they do on the road (18.9 at home, 18.2 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA campaign, Washington is turning the ball over less in home games (11.2 per game) than away (13.6), but is forcing more turnovers at home (14.9 per game) compared to on the road (14.4).

In 2023 the Mystics are averaging 8.2 made three-pointers at home and 6.3 away, while making 34.9% from deep at home compared to 30% away.

This year, Washington is averaging 8 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.8 on the road (allowing 33.6% shooting from distance in home games compared to 32.2% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (10-4).

The Mystics are 10-3 (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Washington has beaten the spread nine times in 18 games.

Washington has an ATS record of 7-7 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mystics' implied win probability is 57.4%.

