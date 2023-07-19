The Washington Mystics (11-8) will host the Indiana Fever (5-15) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The game has no set line.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and Monumental

Mystics vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 90 Fever 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.8)

Washington (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Mystics vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Washington is 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 18 Washington's games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics sport a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank seventh with 81.3 points scored per contest.

Washington, who ranks ninth in the league with 33.5 rebounds per game, is allowing 35.8 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Mystics have been thriving when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.6).

With 7.2 three-pointers per game, the Mystics rank fifth in the WNBA. They have a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Mystics are allowing 7.4 threes per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 32.9% three-point percentage (fifth-ranked).

So far this year, Washington has taken 66.5% two-pointers, accounting for 74.7% of the team's baskets. It has shot 33.5% from beyond the arc (25.3% of the team's baskets).

