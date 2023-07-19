On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Indiana Fever (5-15) will be attempting to snap an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Washington Mystics (11-8). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental

NBCS-DC and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Mystics have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fever have compiled a 12-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 11-3.

Mystics games have hit the over seven out of 18 times this season.

In the Fever's 19 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.