Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .264.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 59 of 90 games this season (65.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (5.6%), homering in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.247
|AVG
|.281
|.305
|OBP
|.359
|.296
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.