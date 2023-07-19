Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corey Dickerson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .239.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has homered in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has driven home a run in 11 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (15.0%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.240
|OBP
|.297
|.250
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|9/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.