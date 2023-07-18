The Washington Nationals (38-56) will look to Keibert Ruiz, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago Cubs (43-50) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (3-6) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (6-10) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts over 108 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.97 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.

Corbin has registered nine quality starts this year.

Corbin will aim to go five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Cubs

He will face a Cubs offense that ranks 18th in the league with 777 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .398 (21st in the league) with 102 total home runs (20th in MLB action).

Corbin has pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out six against the Cubs this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in eight scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 7.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 6.15 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 397 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 83 home runs, 27th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 3-for-12 with a home run and three RBI in three innings this season.

