Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (43-50) taking on the Washington Nationals (38-56) at 8:05 PM (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 22-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (397 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule