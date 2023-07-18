The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has had a hit in 73 of 93 games this season (78.5%), including multiple hits 30 times (32.3%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (15.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.6% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50 of 93 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .315 AVG .275 .349 OBP .338 .541 SLG .429 24 XBH 16 8 HR 6 30 RBI 20 40/9 K/BB 62/15 7 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings