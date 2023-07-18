Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 86 hits, batting .263 this season with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with multiple hits 22 times (25.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.277
|.330
|OBP
|.350
|.452
|SLG
|.522
|23
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|27
|37/15
|K/BB
|38/15
|1
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, the righty went eight scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
