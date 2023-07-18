The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .239 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (25.6%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .229 AVG .246 .240 OBP .300 .250 SLG .415 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 0

