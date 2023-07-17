On Monday, Stone Garrett (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has eight doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .253.

In 28 of 58 games this season (48.3%) Garrett has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Garrett has an RBI in 12 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 of 58 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .183 AVG .325 .253 OBP .382 .280 SLG .550 4 XBH 10 2 HR 4 8 RBI 16 27/6 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings