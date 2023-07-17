The Chicago Cubs (43-49) and Washington Nationals (37-56) clash on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will give the ball to Drew Smyly (7-6, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (4-7, 4.42 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 1 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.

Gore is trying to record his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Gore will try to record his 13th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 19th in the league with 768 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 428 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.397) and are 21st in all of MLB with 100 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Gore has pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (7-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the New York Yankees.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.351.

He has five quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Smyly has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Drew Smyly vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank 25th in MLB with 390 runs scored this season. They have a .260 batting average this campaign with 81 home runs (29th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Nationals one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in seven innings.

