Monday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (46-46) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (7-5) for the Mariners and Sonny Gray (4-3) for the Twins.

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 21-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 58.3% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 410 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

The Twins have won in 11, or 34.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious five times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (400 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins have the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 8 @ Astros L 3-2 Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez July 9 @ Astros W 3-1 Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak July 14 Tigers L 5-4 Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez July 15 Tigers L 6-0 George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen July 16 Tigers W 2-0 Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson July 17 Twins - Logan Gilbert vs Sonny Gray July 18 Twins - Bryan Woo vs Bailey Ober July 19 Twins - Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda July 20 Twins - George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez July 21 Blue Jays - Bryce Miller vs Kevin Gausman July 22 Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

Twins Schedule