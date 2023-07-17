Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 109 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 27th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 73 of 92 games this year (79.3%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (32.6%).
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 92), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (38.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (54.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.315
|AVG
|.283
|.349
|OBP
|.347
|.541
|SLG
|.440
|24
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|20
|40/9
|K/BB
|59/15
|7
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 98 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (7-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.