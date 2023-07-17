Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .231 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 75 games (29.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .237 AVG .226 .273 OBP .294 .341 SLG .400 10 XBH 11 2 HR 8 12 RBI 22 18/4 K/BB 11/13 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings