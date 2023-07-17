Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .282.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 61 of 86 games this year (70.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 86), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (30 of 86), with two or more runs four times (4.7%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .291 AVG .274 .330 OBP .317 .425 SLG .375 15 XBH 13 4 HR 2 24 RBI 25 39/11 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings