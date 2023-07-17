Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .260.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .250 AVG .271 .330 OBP .343 .452 SLG .503 23 XBH 19 5 HR 8 18 RBI 25 37/15 K/BB 38/15 1 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings