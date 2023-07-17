Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs
|Nationals vs Cubs Odds
|Nationals vs Cubs Prediction
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .260.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.271
|.330
|OBP
|.343
|.452
|SLG
|.503
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|25
|37/15
|K/BB
|38/15
|1
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.50), 54th in WHIP (1.351), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.