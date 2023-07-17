Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .270 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In 58.8% of his 34 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 34 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Vargas has driven home a run in seven games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|22
|.286
|AVG
|.262
|.286
|OBP
|.314
|.486
|SLG
|.369
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|9
|3/0
|K/BB
|2/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 98 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.50), 54th in WHIP (1.351), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
