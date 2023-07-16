Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (37-55) in the series rubber match at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 16. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -190 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+155). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 20 (43.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 4-5 (winning 44.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

