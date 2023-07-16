C.J. Abrams and Willson Contreras take the field when the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 80 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington has scored 386 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 650 as a team.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.481 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (6-7) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 5.

He has earned a quality start six times in 18 starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin - 7/22/2023 Giants - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.