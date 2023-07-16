Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) versus the Washington Nationals (37-55) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-7) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (386 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule