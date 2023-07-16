Nationals vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) versus the Washington Nationals (37-55) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (6-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (6-7) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Washington has won 17 of 34 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (386 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Trevor Williams vs Cody Bradford
|July 8
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Jake Irvin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 9
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Dane Dunning
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Jake Irvin vs Steven Matz
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|July 17
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 21
|Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs TBA
|July 22
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
