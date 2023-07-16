The tournament title is on the line on Sunday, July 16, when Lukas Neumayer hits the court to square off against Sebastian Ofner in the finals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

ESPN will show this Neumayer versus Ofner matchup.

Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Neumayer vs. Ofner Matchup Info

Neumayer advanced past Blaz Rola 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

In his most recent tournament, the Erste Bank Open, Neumayer fell in the qualification round 1 to No. 66-ranked Quentin Halys, 1-6, 4-6 on October 22.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Ofner beat No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, winning 6-0, 6-2.

On July 5, Ofner was defeated by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 128 of his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

This is the first time that Neumayer and Ofner have faced each other in the last five years.

Neumayer vs. Ofner Odds and Probabilities

Lukas Neumayer Sebastian Ofner +300 Odds to Win Match -500 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

