Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .269 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), with at least two hits 28 times (34.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.276
|.291
|OBP
|.322
|.390
|SLG
|.365
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|16/8
|K/BB
|25/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (6-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 64th in WHIP (1.565), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
