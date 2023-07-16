Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .286 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with four homers.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year (30 of 85), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.7%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.291
|AVG
|.280
|.330
|OBP
|.324
|.425
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|25
|39/11
|K/BB
|35/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
