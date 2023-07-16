The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .529 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 55 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 86), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has driven in a run in 25 games this season (29.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .250 AVG .271 .330 OBP .343 .452 SLG .503 23 XBH 19 5 HR 8 18 RBI 25 37/15 K/BB 38/15 1 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings