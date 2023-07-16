Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .261.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has homered in five games this year (5.7%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 16 games this season (18.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.6%).
- He has scored in 32 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.247
|AVG
|.275
|.305
|OBP
|.356
|.296
|SLG
|.394
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|13
|31/10
|K/BB
|23/18
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
