Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .243 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this season (22 of 38), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 38 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Dickerson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (15.8%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.229
|AVG
|.254
|.240
|OBP
|.299
|.250
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 64th in WHIP (1.565), and 35th in K/9 (8.6).
