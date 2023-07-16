After three rounds of play at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, Trevor Cone is in the lead (+333), shooting a 17-under 199.

Barbasol Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 9:05 AM ET
  • Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Glover

  • Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-16)
  • Odds to Win: +275

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -9 8 1 1st
Round 2 68 -4 5 1 24th
Round 3 69 -3 4 1 23rd

Trevor Cone

  • Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-17)
  • Odds to Win: +333

Cone Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 3 2 82nd
Round 2 65 -7 5 2 2nd
Round 3 63 -9 9 0 1st

Adrien Saddier

  • Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +1100

Saddier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 6 2 24th
Round 2 66 -6 7 1 6th
Round 3 67 -5 7 2 7th

Jayden Trey Schaper

  • Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-14)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Schaper Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 5 1 24th
Round 2 66 -6 6 0 6th
Round 3 68 -4 4 0 15th

Cody Gribble

  • Tee Time: 10:15 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 49th (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Gribble Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -7 5 2 4th
Round 2 75 +3 2 5 132nd
Round 3 70 -2 4 2 36th

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Taylor Pendrith 7th (-13) +2000
Nathan Kimsey 5th (-14) +2200
Troy Merritt MC () +3300
Chad Ramey 49th (-6) +3300
Grayson Murray 7th (-13) +3500
Niklas Norgaard Moeller 38th (-8) +3500
Cameron Champ MC () +3500
Marcus Kinhult 7th (-13) +5000
Louis De Jager 7th (-13) +5000
David Ravetto 7th (-13) +6000

